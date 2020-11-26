close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

Property dealer shot dead

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 26, 2020

LAHORE: Some unidentified gunmen shot dead a property dealer in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Babar Butt of Bhagatpura, Shadbagh was sitting inside his farmhouse in Nadeem Park when some unidentified people approached him and shot him to death. Police suspected that a property issue could lead to the murder. Police have sent the body to morgue.

Latest News

More From Pakistan