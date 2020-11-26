Property dealer shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Some unidentified gunmen shot dead a property dealer in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Babar Butt of Bhagatpura, Shadbagh was sitting inside his farmhouse in Nadeem Park when some unidentified people approached him and shot him to death. Police suspected that a property issue could lead to the murder. Police have sent the body to morgue.