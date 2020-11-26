close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 26, 2020

Artistes meet CCPO Lahore

Our Correspondent 
November 26, 2020

LAHORE: A delegation of stage artistes called on the CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umar Sheikh here Wednesday. The delegation included Tahir Anjum, Qaiser Sanaullah, Shahid Khan, Bilal Chaudhry and others. They apprised the CCPO of the problems of theatre associations, on which the CCPO assured them of solving the problems and said that full security would be provided to all the artistes connected with the theatre. The delegation said the posting of Umar Sheikh had brought a clear change in the working of Lahore Police.

