PML-N flays case against PDM leaders

LAHORE: PML-N leader Sardar Owais Leghari has condemned registration of a theft case against PDM leaders who visited Qasim Bagh Stadium to check arrangements for oppositionâ€™s upcoming rally. In a press statement issued here Wednesday, Owais Leghari alleged that the rulers had lost their wit. He said false cases would not save the rulers from the wrath of the inflation-hit people. The rally in Multan will be held in any case, he said adding PDMâ€™s movement was peaceful.