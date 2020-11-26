Protection of human rights discussed in conference

LAHORE: The third annual human rights regional conference 2020 was organised by Youth Assembly for Human Rights in collaboration with human rights department and Punjab Anti-Narcotics Control Committee.

The conference aimed to deliberate ways to protect basic human rights and curb growing incidents of child abuse. It also discussed that the role of civil society in preventing drug abuse in society must be enhanced.

Babar Sulehri, Central President, Youth Assembly for Human Rights, Mahendra Pal Singh Paji, Parliamentary Secretary, Human Rights and Dr Gulzar Ahmad, MS Divisional Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala and Rescue Head, DEO, Gujranwala Division Sajid Shah, Saima Sahar and Prof Maj Mashriqi participated in the conference.