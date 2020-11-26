Pakistanâ€™s role for Afghan peace critical: Japanese envoy

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori has underlined the importance of the ongoing Afghanistan peace negotiations and the critical role of Pakistan and said his country would continue working with Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, the envoy appreciated the successful conclusion of the 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva. â€œJapan welcomes the Afghanistan peace negotiations and strongly hopes that they will lead to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

We highly appreciate the significant effort by the government of Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process." He said he looked forward to continuing working with Pakistan to reinforce peace and stability in the region, including through various proceeding projects of counter-terrorism and strengthening border security, and support for the host communities of Afghan refugees in the northwest region of Pakistan, especially in the fields of health, education, water and sanitation.