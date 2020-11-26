Naval chief emphasizes on need to revive Iqbal’s philosophy

ISLAMABAD: Two-day International Conference on ‘The Relevance of Iqbal’s Quranic Wisdom on Youth Education and Development” was organized by Bahria University, Islamabad Campus. The objective of the event was to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the young generation.

The eminent speakers included Senator Waleed Iqbal, Guest of Honor, Ambassador of Turkey, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Guest of Honor, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossein, Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director Iqbal Academy, Professor Dr. Moeenuddin Nizam, and Professor Dr. Shahid Siddqui shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject. The conference explored Iqbal’s philosophical and practical guidance through academic exercise and probed ways for its implementation in different domains of Islamic State. Speakers shared poetry of Allama Iqbal with the students and emphasized on Iqbal’s concept of self-awareness, self-empowerment, self-discovery, knowledge and research. Students also presented Kalam-e-Iqbal and were motivated by the poetry.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi emphasized the need to benefit from the intellectual discourses presented in the conference. The naval chief underlined that young students must comprehend the message of Allama Iqbal and shape their personal lives to become the ‘Shaheen’ of Iqbal to improve our beloved homeland.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat thanked the guests and speakers. The Rector said that based on the philosophy of Iqbal, Bahria University aspires to provide all the opportunities to our youth for exploring beyond horizon.

The Online Conference actively explored different aspects of Iqbal’s philosophy for practical incorporation of his relevant theories in education and youth development programs.

The two-day event included key note speeches, panel discussions and research paper presentations. Bahria University is promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of national heroes and scholars through academic and literary pursuits. Bahria University has ‘Iqbal Chair’, a body which specifically focuses on objectives for implementing teachings of Iqbal amongst university students in an organized manner.