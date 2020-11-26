Over dozen PDM workers including ex-PM Gilani’s sons nabbed

MULTAN: Police have arrested more than a dozen workers of the PDM including former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s sons on staging a motorcycle rally Wednesday.

The arrested workers include: Ali Musa Gilani, Arif Shah, Ch Muhammad Hussain, Abdul Qadir Gilani, councillor Tasnim Khan, Jamal Khizri, Ishtiaq Shah Bokhari, Suhail Iqbal and others. The PDM workers staged a bike rally in front of the Lohari Gate Police Station, where they were put under lock-up. On the other hand, the PML-N held an emergency meeting chaired by its district president Bilal Butt, which condemned the workers arrest.

Chaos gripped the city Wednesday when the administration and police strictly restricted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) motorcycle rally as a preventive measure against deadly second wave of COVID-19 but allowed a big rally of the PTI to freely move on roads and also pass through busy roads. The PDM had announced a motorcycle rally led by Ali Musa Gilani from Nawansher Chowk but police sealed the venue, placed barriers, tractors at all the four roads leading to Nawansher Chowk. All types of traffic were diverted to other roads, which jammed the whole city. Traffic mess continued for 6 to 8 hours and citizens faced great inconvenience while travelling on roads.

The situation of allowing the PTI rally and disallowing the PDM rally infuriated the latter’s workers and they took out a big rally led by Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Qasim Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani and Ali Haider Gilani. They damaged and removed all the obstacles and the rally started moving on roads. Ali Musa Gilani tore and burnt the copy of FIR registered against him.

In a fiery tone he announced that ‘selected rulers’ won’t allow the PDM meeting at Qila Qasim Bagh on November 30. “We are fighting for people’s rights, against inflation and joblessness and continuing our struggle against the most unpopular rulers in country’s history,” he added. Gilani said police registered a fake FIR against him but he would get bail from the court. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak rejected the PDM application seeking grant of permission to take out motorcycle rally Wednesday. Multan division PPP general secretary ex-MPA Dr Javed Siddiqui and divisional information secretary Salim Raja had filed an application with DC seeking grant of permission to take out motorcycle rally from Nawansher Chowk on November 25.