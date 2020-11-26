Solidarity with drive against gender-based violence: NA, Aiwan-e-Sadr buildings turn orange

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly and Aiwan-e-Sadr buildings turned orange Wednesday to show solidarity with the global 16 days of activism campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Women parliamentarians from several political parties as well as representatives from the government, UN agencies and civil society also participated in the event and pledged to put in efforts for ending violence against women and girls in Pakistan. They promised to play an active role in freeing the country from all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination and stand with and support survivors.

The event was jointly arranged by the Federal Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and UN Women Pakistan to kick off the 16 days of activism against GBV, a global campaign that takes place each year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, International Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive violation of human rights worldwide.

The 16 days campaign is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls. With the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year’s theme for the 16 days of activism against GBV is “Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect”.

The theme calls for prioritising support and funding to essential services for GBV prevention and response especially in the COVID-19 situation, supporting women’s rights organisations working in connection with COVID-19 and GBV, declaring a national policy of zero tolerance for GBV with a concrete action plan, launching behaviour change social mobilisation campaigns, undertaking explicit measures to maintain services for survivors of GBV as essential during COVID-19 lockdowns, ensuring a continuum of adequate criminal justice response mechanisms, and collecting data with the aim to inform and improve GBV services and interventions. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser graced the event as the chief guest. WPC Secretary Ms Munaza Hassan gave the welcome remarks at the start of the event. Resident Coordinator United Nations in Pakistan, Julien Harneis addressed the event that was attended by parliamentarians, representatives of the government, UN agencies, civil society and media, both virtually and in-person at the National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while addressing the event, said: “The government is committed to ending violence against women as a topmost priority. It’s time to recognise the role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women in legislation. Gender equality cannot be achieved without ending violence against women and girls. Women need to be encouraged and motivated and the present government was committed for the protection of women’s rights and providing them safe environment.

In order to give women their due status, we also need to change the mindset and behaviour. Joint efforts are needed to bring them into mainstream”. While giving welcome remarks, Munaza Hassan said: “The world is undergoing significant social, political, economic and environmental development, which leaves a deep mark on our people – especially women of every household. With COVID-19 resurgence, the world retreats inside homes due to lockdowns, making situation even worse for women. Escalation in already existing pandemic of violence against women is quite visible. The Constitution of Pakistan negates any discrimination on the basis of gender. Its Articles 25(3) and 34 are the two most significant articles in favour of women. Article 25(3) states that nothing shall prevent the State from making any special provision for the protection of women. The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has been at the forefront of improving legislations for the rights of women and we will continue our efforts along with our trusted partners”.