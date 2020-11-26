PM is true admirer of Prophet (PBUH), says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a true admirer of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and has promoted faith on Khatme-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophet).

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said India had been involved in supporting and organising terrorist organisations in Afghanistan and accomplice in making terrorism in Arab countries and Pakistan.

“There are reports that India has been involved in patronising terrorist organisations involved in instances of terrorism and extremism in the region,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. He said that Pakistan would keep supporting people of Kashmir and Palestine and no compromise would be made on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir.

He said that with support of all Muslim countries, Pakistan making endeavours to ensure legislation against blasphemy through the platform of UNO.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan would not recognise Israel at any cost, adding that some conspiring elements are fanning baseless propaganda relating to recognise Israel to make anarchy and chaos in the country.