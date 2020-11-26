PTI to vie AJK polls sans alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to contest upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) without forming any alliance with any political party.

It was disclosed during a meeting Wednesday between former AJK prime minister and President PTI Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and PTI Central Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee. Both discussed a host of matters, including the upcoming election in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). It was decided that PTI would go to the electoral arena without forming alliance with any other political party in the region.

Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad was also present in the meeting, says the party Central Secretariat. After the historic victory in Gilgit-Baltistan, the PTI leadership decided to start planning for the next elections in AJK.

On this occasion, it was agreed in principle to contest the elections of AJK Legislative Assembly without any electoral alliance. Saifullah Khan said that he was thankful to God Almighty for the historic victory in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that PTI has become a strong and powerful force in AJK.

“Through an effective election campaign, AJK will also get a two-third majority, God willing. A high-level parliamentary board will be set up soon to select suitable and popular candidates. We will announce the next course of action soon,” he said.