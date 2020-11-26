close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

DPO orders crackdown on drug peddlers

Peshawar

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk Wednesday directed SDPOs and SHOs to step up crackdown on drug peddlers and POs and court absconders. Addressing a meeting held to review the crime situation, the DPO directed the SDPOs of Jhang Sadar, Jhang City, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari circles to visit police stations and resolve public grievances.

He said police officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and misbehaviour with public would not be tolerated in the department. —Correspondent

