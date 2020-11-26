Inquiry recommended against Mansehra revenue officials

MANSEHRA: Assistant Commissioner, Oghi, Zeenat Ahmad Cheema has recommended a departmental inquiry against a tehsildar and other staffers who were absent from duty when she paid a visit to their offices in Darband on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan, she paid a visit to the Revenue Department offices.

She found that the tehsildar, naib tehsildar and other staff were absent from duty and their offices were locked and only two watchmen were present there.

The deputy commissioner had ordered tehsildars, naib tehsildars, Gadawars and Patwaris across the district to be present at their respective offices in order to ensure mutations and settlement of the other issues of landowners and buyers.

The assistant commissioner visited the patwar circles offices in parts of Oghi and found most of the patwaris absent from their offices. Meanwhile, she also ordered diversion of heavy vehicular traffic from Milad Chowk to Shergarh road because of the dilapidated road condition.