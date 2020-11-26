PPP’s Chaudhry Mukhtar passes away

ISLAMABAD: A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former defence minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar passed away in Lahore on Wednesday. He was 74.

According to media reports, he was reportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and admitted to Lahore’s Shalimar Hospital. He had also undergone surgery in the USA some time ago.

Mukhtar was the brother of renowned industrialist and former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed, who passed away in 2018.

Born in Lahore on June 22, 1946, Mukhtar had a masters degree in operational management from California, and also earned a diploma in plastic technology from West Germany.

A businessman by profession, Mukhtar entered politics in 1990 as a member of the PPP. He was elected to the National Assembly in 1993 and was appointed commerce minister during the tenure of Benazir Bhutto.

He was appointed as defence minister in 2008. He also served as general secretary of the party under then party chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed their deep grief and sorrow over Mukhtar’s death.

They said Chaudhry Mukhtar was a courageous, brave, loyal and experienced leader, adding he would always be remembered. They prayed for the departed soul and offered condolence to the bereaved family.