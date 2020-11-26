Man held for driving car into German chancellery gates

BERLIN: German police said they have detained a man who drove a car into the gate of the German chancellery in central Berlin on Wednesday, in what appeared to be a protest.

“The car stands at the gate. We are looking at whether he knowingly steered it there,” a police spokeswoman told AFP, adding that it was unclear whether there had been

any damage.

“Stop globalisation politics” was painted on one side of the dark green Volkswagen while on the driver´s side, “you damned children- and old-people murderers” was scrawled.

The vehicle, which did not look damaged, touched the gates where concrete slates were raised as an additional security precaution preventing any vehicles from forcing their way into the site of Chancellor Angela Merkel´s office. German media reported that the same vehicle had sought to drive into the security perimeter in 2014, in what then appeared to be a protest against global warming. The car then bore the slogan “stop climate change which is killing people”. A 48-year-old man was taken into custody over that incident.