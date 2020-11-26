Funeral of Nawaz’s mother in London tomorrow

LONDON: The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, will be offered at Regent’s Park Mosque tomorrow (Friday) morning here.

Family sources have confirmed to The News that arrangements have been made for the funeral prayers on Friday morning and soon after that the body will be flown to Pakistan for burial at Jati Umra.

The body will be repatriated to Pakistan either through Qatar or British Airways, said the source. “We will finalise the flight soon,” the source added.

A spokesman at the Regent’s Park Mosque said the Sharif family has informed the mosque management that the funeral prayers will be held on Friday morning and a list of 30 participants will be provided to the mosque administration by today (Thursday).

“We have informed the family that more than 30 people will not be allowed inside the premises under the government guidelines and only those on the approved list will be able to gain entry,” the spokesman said.

The funeral arrangements were made after the Westminster coroner provided Begum Shamim’s death certificate and repatriation clearance to the family. She had passed away on Sunday at the Avenfield flats where she was living with her elder son Nawaz Sharif and grandchildren on Sunday.

Her body is currently kept at the Regent’s Park Mosque’s mortuary. The body was taken to the mosque on Sunday night after the police and the coroner completed paperwork at the Avenfield flats.

The former prime minister will not be able to accompany his mother’s body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said. Dar added that Nawaz has been advised by doctors not to travel because of his ailing health and the ongoing treatment.