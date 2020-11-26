Players for Pakistan Whites, Juniors camps to be named in early January

KARACHI: The national selection committee is likely to announce the players for Pakistan Whites and Juniors training camps in the first week of January for a series of 12 matches.

The players will first attend 15-day training camps. Then the two teams will play 12 matches across the country, starting in late January and continuing in February, 'The News' learnt on Wednesday.

Sources said that Manzoor Junior-led national selection committee watched all the matches of the national hockey championship to pick fresh talent keeping in mind the future requirements of Pakistan hockey.

Pakistan senior team is to participate in the Asian Hockey championship in Bangladesh in March 2021. The juniors are to participate in the Junior Asia Cup 2021, in Bangladesh. Its schedule is yet to be announced.

Sources said that it is expected that national selection committee would select 8-10 of those new players for the training camps who demonstrated good hockey skills during the national championship. These new players would be included in the junior team’s training camp.

Both camps will have 33-35 players. The matches have been arranged in Punjab, Sindh and KP. PHF is also trying to organise these matches in Balochistan.

Sources said that the training camps would be held in Lahore or Karachi.

The PHF has also decided that they would follow the SOPs of Covid-19 strictly and continue the domestic hockey activities. National under-16 championship is going to be held in KP from November 28.

Experts termed the 12 matches an important event for the preparation of Pakistan junior team, which has not played competitive hockey for a long time. The Junior Asia Cup 2021 in Bangladesh will serve as the qualifying round for the Junior World Cup.