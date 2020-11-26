ICC probes SL T20 league over alleged match-fixing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: The International Cricket Council is investigating an alleged attempt to fix Sri Lankan Premier League matches due to start Thursday, a media report said.
The complaint alleges a former national cricketer approached a Lanka Premier League player, and is being looked at by the ICC´s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the mass-circulating Lankadeepa said.
"The former national player who allegedly made the approach is currently overseas," the newspaper said, adding that he had once been accused, but later cleared, of match-fixing charges by the ICC.