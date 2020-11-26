Pricemeter.pk, Remounts, Diamond Paints/FG Polo win matches

LAHORE: Pricemeter.pk, Remounts and Diamond Paints/FG Polo carved out contrastive victories in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thriller, in which Pricemeter.pk beat Samba Bank by a narrow margin of 4-3.5. Mannuel Carranza played key role in Pricemeter.pk's triumph with three goals. One goal came from Sufi Muhammad Haroon. For the losing side, which had a half-goal handicap advantage, Edward Banner Eve banged in a brace and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi struck one.

The second encounter of the day saw Remounts overpower Colony team by 10-3.5. Kian Hall and Imran Shahid contributed four goals each. Jamie Le Hardy struck a brace. From the losing team, which had a half-goal handicap advantage, James Fewster, Mian Hussain Iftikhar, and Naveed Sheikh scored one goal each.

Helped by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Diamond Paints/FG Polo overpowered D Polo by 8-1. Mir Huzaifa struck four goals for the winning team while Mian Abbas Mukhtar scored two goals. Tom Brodie and Saqib Khan Khakwani slammed in one goal apiece. The only goal for D Polo was converted by Lt Col Omer Minhas.