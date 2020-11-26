Pak contingent undergoes first Covid-19 test in New Zealand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand have been allowed to use open green space for walking and jogging just a day after their arrival and undergoing first Covid-19 test on Wednesday.

An official accompanying the team told ‘The News’ from New Zealand that all the members of 54-member contingent underwent Covid-19 tests.

“The testing facility was outside their hotel rooms. Following the tests, all the members were given option to walk at wide green space available adjacent to the hotel. Earlier we were intimated that players would be confined to the hotel rooms for the first three days but following the encouraging and positive response from the team members, they have been allowed to walk at available space,” he said.

The second Covid-19 test will be carried out after 8th day while the third after 15 days.

“Every member of the contingent is following the Covid-19 laid down rules in letter and spirit and that is why players were allowed to use open space for exercise,” the official said.

Pakistan team will play three T20Is on December 18, 20 and 22 while the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

Backup team Shaheens will play their first match against New Zealand A at Queenstown from December 10-13 while the second side match will be held from December 17-20 at Whangarei.

The hosts’ cricket board, however, is yet to release itinerary for the Shaheens’ T20 matches to be held after completion of side matches. West Indies team that is already in New Zealand will play their second side match from November 26-29 at Queenstown.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket was in discussion with the touring West Indies team as to whether they will be taking a knee prior to their opening T20I at Eden Park.

‘Black Lives Matter’ has already dominated sports around the world but it is not clear yet whether the forthcoming series in New Zealand that will see Pakistan and West Indies playing international matches will follow the kneeling down practice.