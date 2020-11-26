Taha scores 63 as Sindh reach 185-5 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mohammad Taha hit a solid 63 to enable Sindh to reach 185-5 in 44 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the rain-hit opening day of their seventh round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the NBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.
After a delayed start due to overnight rain, Sindh were invited to bat first in difficult conditions. Taha hit eight fours in his 79-ball knock.
Fahad Iqbal was batting on 29 at close.
Mohammad Sarwar got 2-48.
Meanwhile, the first day’s play of the game between Northern and Central Punjab here at the KCCA Stadium was called off due to wet outfield, without a single ball being bowled.
Similar was the fate of the game between Balochistan and Southern Punjab at the TMC Ground.