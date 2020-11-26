close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Rain hits women T20 cricket

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The third match of the National Triangular T20 Womenâ€™s Cricket Championship between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The next match will be played between Dynamites and Blasters at the same venue today (Thursday).

