Lewandowski named on shortlist for Best FIFA award

PARIS: European player of the year Robert Lewandowski is one of 10 players on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men´s Player award unveiled Wednesday, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Besides Polish striker Lewandowski, one other winner of the Champions League with Bayern Munich made the list, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who joined Liverpool in September.

The English champions also count Senegal´s Sadio Mane, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Dutchman Virgil van Dijk on the shortlist.

Paris Saint-Germain, beaten Champions League finalists, are represented by Mbappe and Neymar.

Manchester City´s Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid´s Sergio Ramos complete the list.

Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds into the English Premier League, headlines a list for the men´s coach award, which also features Bayern´s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool´s Jurgen Klopp, Sevilla´s Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid´s Zinedine Zidane.

Three finalists from categories also including men and women´s goalkeepers, and women´s players and coaches will be announced on December 11, with the award handed out on December 17.