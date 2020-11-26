Power generation licence sought

KARACHI: China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the grant of a generation licence to Gwadar Free Zone Company for 8.75MW diesel-fired power plant, an application submitted by COPHC said on Wednesday.

Pakistan's economic performance has improved significantly in the recent years and the inception of Gwadar Deep Sea Port is to further enable economic development of Pakistan over the next decades and beyond, it added.

China Overseas Ports Holding Company Limited took over the command of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone on May 16, 2013 for 40 years.

The objective of the company is to develop the region's most strategically well-located port into a hub of maritime trade in the whole region, including landlocked Central Asian Region (CAR), in general, and of Pakistan, in particular.

“Gwadar Free Zone under umbrella of China Overseas Port Holding Company is forwarding its request to NEPRA for the provision of a generation licence for further helping and supporting to local communities through Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) distribution network with the offer rates of its basic production price,” it added.