OGDCL discovers gas reserves

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as operator (100 percent) of Lakhirud Exploration Licence, has discovered gas from its Exploratory Well Lakhirud X-1, which is located in Musa Khel district, Balochistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The structure of Lakhirud X-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise, it added.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 3000 meters based on logs data, and was tested at the rate of 2.5MMSCFD of gas and 18 BPD of water through 32/64” choke at well head flowing pressure of 600 pounds per square inch (Psi) from Mughal Kot Formation.

The discovery of Lakhirud X-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, the statement said. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country and would contribute in reducing the gap between supply and demand of oil and gas in the country through the exploitation of indigenous resources.