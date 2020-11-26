Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs200/tola to Rs110,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs172 to Rs94,564, it added. In the international market, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,809/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,180/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,011.65.