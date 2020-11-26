Tax holiday granted

LAHORE: The federal government has granted tax holiday and exemption of duties and taxes on the import of industrial machinery at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park (QABP), a statement said on Wednesday.

Syed Nabeel Hashmi, chairman of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), led by its chairman Khalil Ahmed, said that the electricity supply of up to 2.2MWis available for those who immediately are interested to set up their industrial units.

Further, the gas pipeline infrastructure is almost ready, he added. He said a levies package will be provided to all those investors who would purchase more than 25 acres of land for their industrial set-ups in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. This will also be provided on relaxed payment plans.