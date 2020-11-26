close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

US blacklists Libyan militia

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury announced sanctions Wednesday on a Libyan rebel militia loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar which is allegedly behind multiple murders, kidnapping and torture. The Treasury said Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia "is responsible for the murder of civilians recently discovered in numerous mass graves in Tarhuna."

