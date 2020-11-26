Israelis kills another Palestinian

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian at a checkpoint outside Occupied-Al-Quds on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to run down a border policeman, the Israeli police said.

The driver, from Israeli-annexed east Occupied-Al-Quds, tried to flee an inspection at the checkpoint, hitting and lightly injuring the officer, the police said in a statement.

"The policeman and security personnel fired at the vehicle," it said, wounding the driver who was taken to a Occupied Al-Quds hospital.