‘Fall in terror deaths in 2019’

PARIS: The number of people killed in terror attacks worldwide fell for the fifth consecutive year in 2019, with conflict still the main driver of terror but an increase of "far-right terrorism" seen in the West, a leading think tank said on Wednesday.

Deaths from terrorism fell in 2019 to 13,826, a 15 percent fall from the year before and a further annual decline from a peak in 2014, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) said in its 2020 Global Terrorism Index. It warned that in North America, Western Europe and Oceania, deaths attributed to far-right terror have increased by 250 per cent since 2014, with 89 killings in 2019.