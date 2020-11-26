Indonesia minister busted in graft case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jakarta: Indonesia’s fisheries minister was arrested Wednesday in a sweeping bust over allegations of graft linked to exporting baby lobsters, the anti-corruption agency said.
Edhy Prabowo was nabbed early Wednesday along with his lawmaker wife, Iis Rosita Dewi, at Jakarta’s international airport as they returned from a trip to the United States. The couple were among 17 people arrested on allegations that they took bribes for issuing permits to export the crustaceans, investigators said.