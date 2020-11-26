Indonesia minister busted in graft case

Jakarta: Indonesia’s fisheries minister was arrested Wednesday in a sweeping bust over allegations of graft linked to exporting baby lobsters, the anti-corruption agency said.

Edhy Prabowo was nabbed early Wednesday along with his lawmaker wife, Iis Rosita Dewi, at Jakarta’s international airport as they returned from a trip to the United States. The couple were among 17 people arrested on allegations that they took bribes for issuing permits to export the crustaceans, investigators said.