Thu Nov 26, 2020
AFP
November 26, 2020

‘UK broke law in immigrant clampdown’

World

AFP
November 26, 2020

LONDON: The British government broke the law with a hardline immigration policy that left a "shameful stain", deporting members of the "Windrush" generation of Caribbean migrants in the UK, a watchdog said on Wednesday.

In a new report, the state Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) castigated the interior ministry’s "hostile environment" policy, which was designed to make life miserable for illegal immigrants and encourage them to leave Britain voluntarily.

The commission’s findings are enforceable in law, and its report requires the ministry to ensure its treatment of immigrants respects equality legislation, "particularly through proper engagement with affected groups".

