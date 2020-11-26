Israel bombs Syria

Beirut: Israeli air strikes in Syria overnight killed at least eight fighters operating in pro-Iran militias, a war monitoring group said on Wednesday. The strikes targeted an arms depot and a position held by Iranian forces and their Lebanese ally Hizbullah near the capital Damascus, and a pro-Iran militia position in southern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The nationalities of the dead fighters was not immediately know, the Britain-based monitor said. Syrian state media SANA earlier said an air strike by "the Zionist enemy" had hit an area "south of Damascus" just before midnight local time. SANA also reported another strike against the village of Rwihinah in the southern province of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, without reporting any casualties from either attack.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes and refused to comment when contacted by AFP Wednesday. Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria, targeting government troops as well as Iranian and Lebanese Hizbullah forces which support President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.