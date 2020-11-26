Israelis fatally shoot alleged Palestinian attacker: police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian at a checkpoint outside Occupied Al-Quds on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to run down a border policeman, the Israeli police said. The driver, from Israeli-annexed east Occupied Al-Quds, tried to flee an inspection at the checkpoint, hitting and lightly injuring the officer.