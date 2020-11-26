Cyclone threatens India

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PUDUCHERRY, India: Several thousand people in south-eastern India fled their homes on Wednesday, out of the path of a cyclone due to slam coastal areas after midnight, bringing with it heavy rain. Nivar, classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, was expected to pack winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 145 km/h when it makes landfall, forecasters said.