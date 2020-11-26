close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
AFP
November 26, 2020

Cyclone threatens India

World

PUDUCHERRY, India: Several thousand people in south-eastern India fled their homes on Wednesday, out of the path of a cyclone due to slam coastal areas after midnight, bringing with it heavy rain. Nivar, classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, was expected to pack winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 145 km/h when it makes landfall, forecasters said.

