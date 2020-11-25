Two blasts kill at least 14 in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least 14 people were killed in central Afghanistan on Tuesday when two blasts ripped through the city of Bamiyan, home to many members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic minority, officials said.

"Fourteen people have been killed and 45 more wounded in two (bomb) explosions," Bamiyan police chief Zabardast Safi told AFP, adding that a traffic policeman was among those killed. The explosives were placed in two separate locations in the city, Bamiyan police spokesman Reza Yosufi said. Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the toll. "We are investigating the deadly explosions in Bamiyan," he said. "This is an unforgivable crime." No group immediately claimed the blasts, and the Taliban denied involvement. The province is home mainly to the Hazara community.