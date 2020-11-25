Fake flag-bearers of democracy playing with people’s lives: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that fake flag-bearers of democracy are playing with lives of people for their personal interests. Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that according to Article 9 of Pakistan’s Constitution, no person shall be deprived of life or liberty. He added that no institution or person can endanger life of any citizen. While criticising political opponents, Gill said that opposition is busy in violating the country’s constitution and endangering people s lives.