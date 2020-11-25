4 arrested for different crimes

Our correspondent By

LAHORE: Lytton Road police Tuesday arrested four persons for different crimes. The arrested persons were identified as Ali Raza, Shah Faraz, Basit and Abdul Ghaffar. Ali Raza and Shah Faraz were involved in bike-lifting. Police recovered three motorcycles, two pistols and two mobile-phones from them. Basit was involved in display of arms on the social media. Police recovered a pistol and bullets from his custody. Abdul Ghaffar had been declared a proclaimed offender in a cheque fraud case.