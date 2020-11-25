close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

India’s southeastern coast braces for powerful cyclone

MAHABALIPURAM, India: Local Indian authorities banned public gatherings and closed shops as more than 1,000 rescue personnel mobilised against a powerful cyclone barrelling towards the southeastern coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.

Cyclone Nivar is set to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu state and the small territory of Puducherry as a “very severe cyclonic storm” late Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh, a coastal state north of Tamil Nadu, are also forecast to be slammed by the cyclone. A “very severe cyclonic storm” is the fifth-strongest category on the IMD’s scale of seven storm types.

“This will slowly intensify, maybe tonight or tomorrow, and turn into a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of around 120 km per hour and gusting up to 145 km per hour,” IMD’s director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters in New Delhi.

