People condole Shamim Akhtar’s death

LAHORE: PML-N leaders, workers and common citizens continued to visit Jati Umrah and Model Town to offer condolences to the family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on the death of their mother.

The Model Town Secretariat received a large number of condolences. Quran recitation and Fateha were offered for the departed soul. The relatives of the Sharif family met Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umrah and expressed their condolences on the demise of her grandmother. Some senior leaders of the party also met Maryam in Jati Umrah and expressed condolences.

Besides PML-N leaders, a large number of party workers visited the party's Central Secretariat in Model Town. Rana Sanaullah, Ataullah Tarar, Rana Arshad, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Ahmad Hassan, Malik Riaz, Samiullah Khan and Mian Tariq reached Model Town and offered condolences and Fateha on the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Khwaja Ahmad Hassan said the Sharif family and the entire party is saddened at this time. Begum Shamim was a very kind woman and a “shady tree for us”, he said, adding that the time of funeral prayers would be announced as soon as the deceased arrives in Pakistan.