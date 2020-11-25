RAW-backed terrorist network neutralised: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A major terrorist network receiving support from RAW was neutralised as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on a hideout near village Tangi, Bajaur District, the ISPR said on Monday.

During close encounter, terrorist commanders Zubair and Azizur Rehman alias Fida were killed. The two terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi. They were also involved in number of terrorist incidents against LEAs, government officials and innocent civilians.

The ISPR said the network was coordinating terrorist activities in various areas of Pakistan and receiving direct orders from their RAW-sponsored leadership from across the border.