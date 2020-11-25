Donors pledge around $12b for Afghanistan

GENEVA: The international community on Tuesday pledged around $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years — but tied its money to rights being upheld in stuttering peace talks with the Taliban.

“The donors pledged more than $3 billion for the first year of the upcoming quadrennial, with annual commitments expected to stay in the same level, year-on-year... this would amount to some $12 billion during four years,” said Finnish development minister Ville Skinnari, who co-chaired the virtual donors’ conference in Geneva.