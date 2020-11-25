Transfer of corruption cases: SC admits Zardari’s plea for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted for hearing a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking transfer of corruption cases against him from Islamabad accountability courts to Karachi.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing the appeal of the former president set aside the objection raised by the Registrar Office and directed the office to fix the instant matter before an open court for hearing within two weeks.

The former president had requested the apex court through his counsel Farooq H Naek to transfer corruption references filed by NAB against him from Islamabad accountability courts to Karachi. The learned counsel for the former president had contended in the petition that his client could not appear before the accountability courts in the federal capital as he was suffering from various ailments.

Similarly, Farooq H Naek had submitted that the cases were being heard in Islamabad despite the fact that all the accused persons, witnesses and documents were related to Karachi. He, therefore, prayed the apex court to transfer the cases from Islamabad to Karachi.

The Registrar Office had earlier raised objection over the petition of Asif Ali Zardari against which he had filed an appeal for setting aside the objections.