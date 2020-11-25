PU postpones BA, Bsc, MA, MSc exams

close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
National

LAHORE: In the light of instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Punjab University has postponed the examinations of BA/BSc & Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 which were scheduled to begin from November 26.

The examinations of MA/MSc Part 1, scheduled to begin from December 23, have also been postponed, said a university press release on Tuesday. New schedule for the examinations would be announced later.

