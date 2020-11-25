close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
AVLS arrest 15 car snatchers

National

A
APP
November 25, 2020

LAHORE: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested 15 accused belonging to six gangs involved in snatching/stealing cars, motorcycles and rickshaws, and recovered 46 cars, 40 other vehicles, 464 motorcycles and illegal firearms worth more than Rs 60 million from them.

This was stated by SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani during a press conference at Investigation Headquarters Qilla Gujjar Singh on Tuesday. SP Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Ijaz Rasheed, all Divisional DSPs were also present on the occasion.

