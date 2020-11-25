Three killed in separate road accidents

LAHORE: As many as three persons were killed, while five others suffered injuries in separate road accidents here in and around Kasur.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Yasin r/o Dostpura along with his 12 year-old son Ghulam Nabi, was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit and ran over the two wheelers near Changa Manga.

Consequently, both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to hospital, while police started investigation.

In another incident, a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Akram r/o Okara near Shaheed check post, Changa Manga.

Separately, a passenger bus fell into nullah Roohi due to over-speed. Several passengers were the workers of Nafees factory, Kot Radha Kishan.

As a result, Salma bibi (30),Mansoor Ali (40), Muhammad Yousuf (22), Imran Ahmed (40) and Abdul Hafeez(24) suffered injuries. On getting information, the Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital.

44 shops sealed over SOPs violation: The city district administration on Tuesday sealed around 44 shops in various areas of the provincial capital for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19.