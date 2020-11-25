Sherry accuses govt of creating chaos in GB

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the arrest of PPP workers in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), parliamentary leader of PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that the PTI led-government was creating chaos in GB to distract everyone from their rigging.

“Our workers are protesting peacefully and it is PTI workers who are creating a ruckus,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. Sherry Rehman questioned that why were PPP workers tortured and abused when they were only exercising their right. “There must be an investigation into this matter and federal ministers should be included in it,” she said.

She said the PTI had stolen our election and peoples’ votes, while the peaceful protests over rigging is our constitutional right and no one can stop us from that. “Sealing PPP’s election office is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman submitted the adjournment motion in the Senate Secretariat to discuss the transition in regional and global affairs that imperil Pakistan in serious ways.In her adjournment motion, Sherry Rehman said that given the state of transition in regional and global affairs, Pakistan’s foreign policy is at a trajectory of facing multiple crises and frontline choices, especially with a government unable to use crucial parliamentary capital to move forward to secure Pakistan’s interests with clarity and unity.

Rehman stressed that the matter is of urgent public importance and merits immediate attention as well as parliamentary oversight on government responses.