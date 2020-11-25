Fake flag-bearers of democracy playing with people’s lives: Gill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that fake flag-bearers of democracy are playing with lives of people for their personal interests.
Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that according to Article 9 of Pakistan’s Constitution, no person shall be deprived of life or liberty.