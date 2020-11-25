close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Dr Shahzad Waseem praises Tahir Ashrafi for promoting interfaith harmony

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and PM’s special assistant Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi Tuesday called on Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem. Both discussed important issues and country’s political situation.

Dr Shahzad Waseem welcomed Allama Tahir Ashrafi and lauded his efforts for promotion of interfaith harmony. He added inter-Muslim unity was the need of the hour. “Joint efforts are needed to promote religious solidarity and interfaith harmony. The government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking steps to promote interfaith harmony,” he added. He noted that premier has expressed the sentiments of Muslims at every forum, including the United Nations and he sent a clear message to the world that freedom of speech cannot be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims.

