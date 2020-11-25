AIOU postpones ongoing exams from Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced to postpone its ongoing examinations for the Semester Spring 2020 throughout the country from November 26. However, the papers scheduled on November 25 would be conducted as per the schedule.

The decision to the effect was taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ziaul Qayyum on Monday. The decision would not apply on the online examinations of overseas students of the university.

Speaking at the meeting, the vice chancellor said the university would follow the government’s decisions in true letter and spirit. He directed that the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be implemented strictly and the number of visitors visiting the university should be curtailed. It was also decided in the meeting that all classes and workshops would be conducted online for the autumn 2020 Semester.