India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyclone

MAHABALIPURAM, India: Local Indian authorities banned public gatherings and closed shops as more than 1,000 rescue personnel mobilised against a powerful cyclone barrelling towards the southeastern coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Cyclone Nivar is set to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a “severe cyclonic storm.”