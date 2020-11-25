close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyclone

November 25, 2020

MAHABALIPURAM, India: Local Indian authorities banned public gatherings and closed shops as more than 1,000 rescue personnel mobilised against a powerful cyclone barrelling towards the southeastern coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Cyclone Nivar is set to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a "severe cyclonic storm."

